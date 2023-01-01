Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Sonata

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport+Roof+Leather+New Tires & Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport+Roof+Leather+New Tires & Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1678143645
  2. 1678143645
  3. 1678143646
  4. 1678143646
  5. 1678143645
  6. 1678143645
  7. 1678143645
  8. 1678143645
  9. 1678143644
  10. 1678143644
  11. 1678143641
  12. 1678143643
  13. 1678143645
  14. 1678143628
  15. 1678143645
  16. 1678143645
  17. 1678143645
  18. 1678143641
  19. 1678143645
  20. 1678143645
  21. 1678143645
  22. 1678143645
  23. 1678143644
  24. 1678143645
  25. 1678143644
  26. 1678143645
  27. 1678143644
  28. 1678143644
  29. 1678143643
  30. 1678143643
  31. 1678143642
  32. 1678143642
  33. 1678143642
  34. 1678143644
  35. 1678143645
  36. 1678143645
  37. 1678143645
  38. 1678143645
  39. 1678143643
  40. 1678143643
  41. 1678143644
  42. 1678143643
  43. 1678143643
  44. 1678143639
  45. 1678143641
  46. 1678143645
  47. 1678143643
  48. 1678143644
  49. 1678143645
  50. 1678143644
  51. 1678143644
  52. 1678143644
  53. 1678143643
  54. 1678143641
  55. 1678143642
  56. 1678143642
  57. 1678143642
  58. 1678143643
  59. 1678143642
  60. 1678143643
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684772
  • Stock #: SP2977
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF4JH682697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

SXT AWD 3.6L V6+Bluetooth+Heated Seats+Remote Start+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$23,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2019 Kia Forte LIMIT...
 46,000 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE+...
 58,000 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+Su...
 48,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory