Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Forte

113,000 KM

Details Features

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
13201943

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1763762519
  2. 1763762527
  3. 1763762524
  4. 1763762519
  5. 1763762522
  6. 1763762518
  7. 1763762518
  8. 1763762518
  9. 1763762518
  10. 1763762522
  11. 1763762526
  12. 1763762526
  13. 1763762522
  14. 1763762523
  15. 1763762526
  16. 1763762518
  17. 1763762519
  18. 1763762526
  19. 1763762527
  20. 1763762525
  21. 1763762527
  22. 1763762527
  23. 1763762526
  24. 1763762526
  25. 1763762524
  26. 1763762526
  27. 1763762526
  28. 1763762526
  29. 1763762526
  30. 1763762527
  31. 1763762526
  32. 1763762525
  33. 1763762527
  34. 1763762523
  35. 1763762523
  36. 1763762521
  37. 1763762521
  38. 1763762525
  39. 1763762525
  40. 1763762525
  41. 1763762524
  42. 1763762527
  43. 1763762527
  44. 1763762523
  45. 1763762522
  46. 1763762520
  47. 1763762520
  48. 1763762519
  49. 1763762519
  50. 1763762527
  51. 1763762524
  52. 1763762527
  53. 1763762526
  54. 1763762524
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A78JE252432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4117
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD+New Tires+ApplePlay+Remote Start for sale in London, ON
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD+New Tires+ApplePlay+Remote Start 135,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX+New Brakes+Roof+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX+New Brakes+Roof+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX 132,000 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX 122,000 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Kia Forte