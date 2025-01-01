$13,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Kia Forte
LX+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX
2018 Kia Forte
LX+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A78JE252432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP4117
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD+New Tires+ApplePlay+Remote Start 135,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX+New Brakes+Roof+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX 132,000 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX 122,000 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sport Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Sport Motors
519-697-0190
2018 Kia Forte