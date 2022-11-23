2018 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9402073

9402073 Stock #: SP2896

SP2896 VIN: KNDPNCAC1J7457080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

