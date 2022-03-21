2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8700824

8700824 Stock #: SP2813

SP2813 VIN: 3MZBN1K73JM273620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

