2018 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10404942

10404942 Stock #: SP3177

SP3177 VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC715774

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.