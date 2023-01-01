Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD+New Tires & Brakes+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD+New Tires & Brakes+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1694443020
  2. 1694443024
  3. 1694443030
  4. 1694443035
  5. 1694443040
  6. 1694443044
  7. 1694443049
  8. 1694443053
  9. 1694443057
  10. 1694443062
  11. 1694443065
  12. 1694443073
  13. 1694443080
  14. 1694443085
  15. 1694443091
  16. 1694443098
  17. 1694443106
  18. 1694443113
  19. 1694443120
  20. 1694443126
  21. 1694443133
  22. 1694443139
  23. 1694443144
  24. 1694443150
  25. 1694443157
  26. 1694443163
  27. 1694443170
  28. 1694443176
  29. 1694443182
  30. 1694443189
  31. 1694443195
  32. 1694443202
  33. 1694443207
  34. 1694443213
  35. 1694443220
  36. 1694443226
  37. 1694443231
  38. 1694443237
  39. 1694443243
  40. 1694443250
  41. 1694443255
  42. 1694443263
  43. 1694443269
  44. 1694443276
  45. 1694443283
  46. 1694443289
  47. 1694443295
  48. 1694443301
  49. 1694443307
  50. 1694443313
  51. 1694443319
  52. 1694443325
  53. 1694443331
  54. 1694443337
  55. 1694443344
  56. 1694443349
  57. 1694443354
  58. 1694443359
  59. 1694443362
  60. 1694443367
  61. 1694443371
  62. 1694443375
  63. 1694443379
  64. 1694443383
  65. 1694443386
  66. 1694443391
  67. 1694443395
  68. 1694443399
  69. 1694443404
  70. 1694443411
  71. 1694443418
  72. 1694443424
  73. 1694443430
  74. 1694443437
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404942
  • Stock #: SP3177
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC715774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $25,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Nissan Rouge

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Nissan Rouge SV AWD is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  This Nissan Rouge has new tires & brakes all around!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 89,000 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 65,000 KM
$24,499 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue P...
 38,000 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory