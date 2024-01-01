$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP3JY252970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,075 KM
Vehicle Description
SV CVT Sentra Classic Colour Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Clean Clean so "Be Smart See Bart " @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
