2018 Tesla Model 3

<p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>One Owner! Lease Return From TESLA Canada All-In Price: $28,999</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u style=box-sizing: border-box;>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy Model 3 Mid Range </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>     </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This Model3 is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, & Comfort Access Key System!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3e414f;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 24pt; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Wingdings;>Ø</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;><a style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; color: #dc2626; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p>

2018 Tesla Model 3

65,000 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3

Mid Range+AutoPilot+GPS+Camera+Lane Keep Assist

2018 Tesla Model 3

Mid Range+AutoPilot+GPS+Camera+Lane Keep Assist

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2JF156694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3387
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Tesla Model 3