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<p>TESLA FACTORY WARRANTY ON BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT STILL VALID </p><p>6 SEATER</p><p>TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER </p><p>PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY INCLUDED</p>

2018 Tesla Model X

257,729 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Tesla Model X

100D, NO ACCIDENTS, 6 PASSENGER, TESLA WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
13992942

2018 Tesla Model X

100D, NO ACCIDENTS, 6 PASSENGER, TESLA WARRANTY

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
257,729KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJXCBE20JF131640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 257,729 KM

Vehicle Description

TESLA FACTORY WARRANTY ON BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT STILL VALID 

6 SEATER

TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER 

PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY INCLUDED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Tesla Model X