2019 Audi S3
2.0T Prestige quattro
2019 Audi S3
2.0T Prestige quattro
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
113,356KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5142
- Mileage 113,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi S3 or just a Audi Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi S3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI S3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI S3 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi S3
* Finished in Black, makes this Audi look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2019 Audi S3