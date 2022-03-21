$54,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive M PKG Coupe+M Exhaust+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,999
- Listing ID: 8660080
- VIN: WBA4W9C51KAF94686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of BMW Comprehensive Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.
**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**
M Sport PKG 440i Xdrive+TECH PKG+Lane Departure Warning+Frontal Collision Warning+Pedestrain Warning+BMW Sport Seats+Navigation+Rear View Camera & 360 Camera+Wireless Apple CarPlay+Android Auto+Xenon Lights+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Power Leather Heated Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Sunroof+Fog Lights+4 Different Sport Modes (SEE PICTURES). Balance of BMW Comprehensive Factory Warranty 4 Years or 80,000 KMs
Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!
$54,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Full Interior and exterior detail.
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Vehicle Features
