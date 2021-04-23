2019 BMW M2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,999 + taxes & licensing 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6988700

6988700 Stock #: SP2396

SP2396 VIN: WBS2U7C53KVJ07796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate

