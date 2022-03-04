Menu
2019 BMW X3

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i M PKG+Cooled Seats+Blind Spot+Pano Roof

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i M PKG+Cooled Seats+Blind Spot+Pano Roof

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546816
  • Stock #: SP2772
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLE16619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of BMW Comprehensive Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

X3 Xdrive 30i Tech+Intelligent Safety+Pedestrain Warning+Frontal Collision Warning+Lane Departure Warning+Blind Spot Detection+Side Collision Warning+Cross Traffic Alert+Park Assistant PDC+Wireless Charging+BMW Sport Seats+Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto+Rear View Camera+Navigation+Power Leather Heated & Vented (Cooled) Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Rear Heated Seats+Rear Parking Sensors+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Power Lift Gate+Panoramic Roof+Fog Lights+Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty Until September 10th, 2023 or 80,000 KM

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$51,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty Until September 10th, 2023 or 80,000 KM

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

