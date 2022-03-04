$51,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i M PKG+Cooled Seats+Blind Spot+Pano Roof
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,999
- Listing ID: 8546816
- Stock #: SP2772
- VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLE16619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of BMW Comprehensive Factory Warranty!
**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**
X3 Xdrive 30i Tech+Intelligent Safety+Pedestrain Warning+Frontal Collision Warning+Lane Departure Warning+Blind Spot Detection+Side Collision Warning+Cross Traffic Alert+Park Assistant PDC+Wireless Charging+BMW Sport Seats+Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto+Rear View Camera+Navigation+Power Leather Heated & Vented (Cooled) Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Rear Heated Seats+Rear Parking Sensors+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Power Lift Gate+Panoramic Roof+Fog Lights+Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty Until September 10th, 2023 or 80,000 KM
Welcome to Sport Motors
$51,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate
-> Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty Until September 10th, 2023 or 80,000 KM
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Full Interior and exterior detail.
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Vehicle Features
