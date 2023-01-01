Menu
2019 BMW X5

82,592 KM

Details Description Features

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

xDrive40i

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

82,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10416336
  • Stock #: E4929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4929
  • Mileage 82,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw X5 or just a Bmw Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw X5s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW X5!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW X5 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw X5
* Finished in Grey, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
remote start
Navigation System
Cargo Cover

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

