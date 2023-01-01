$54,998+ tax & licensing
$54,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
82,592KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10416336
- Stock #: E4929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4929
- Mileage 82,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
remote start
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
