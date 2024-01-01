$49,995+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW Z4
sDrive30i Roadster
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
Certified
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 30,861 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster is a stunning convertible sports car that offers a thrilling driving experience. With its elegant white exterior and vibrant red leather interior, this Z4 sDrive30i is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine, this Z4 delivers impressive performance and agile handling. Despite its 30,861 kilometers, this car is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained.
Whether you're cruising along the coast or tackling winding mountain roads, this 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster offers a truly exhilarating driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
