<p><span style=color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>This 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster is a stunning convertible sports car that offers a thrilling driving experience. With its elegant white exterior and vibrant red leather interior, this Z4 sDrive30i is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine, this Z4 delivers impressive performance and agile handling. Despite its 30,861 kilometers, this car is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. </span></p><p><em><span style=color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Whether youre cruising along the coast or tackling winding mountain roads, this 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster offers a truly exhilarating driving experience.</span></em></p>

2019 BMW Z4

30,861 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW Z4

sDrive30i Roadster

2019 BMW Z4

sDrive30i Roadster

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAHF3C56KWW32590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 30,861 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster is a stunning convertible sports car that offers a thrilling driving experience. With its elegant white exterior and vibrant red leather interior, this Z4 sDrive30i is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine, this Z4 delivers impressive performance and agile handling. Despite its 30,861 kilometers, this car is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained.

Whether you're cruising along the coast or tackling winding mountain roads, this 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster offers a truly exhilarating driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2019 BMW Z4