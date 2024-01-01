Menu
Double Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors,USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

2019 Buick Enclave

148,598 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW4KJ102916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3162
  • Mileage 148,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Double Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors,USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.
Good, Bad, No credit $0 Down Options Cashback Options Existing Auto Loan Second chance credit Repossession Divorce Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal Pension & disability Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2019 Buick Enclave