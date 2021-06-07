Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

23,000 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Sport Motors

2SS 6.2L V8+2 ToneCooled Leather+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX

2SS 6.2L V8+2 ToneCooled Leather+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of Chevrolet Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

2SS 6.2L V8! LIKE BRAND NEW CONDITION!+All Upgrades Are Dealer Installed When BRAND NEW+Dual Mode Performance Exhaust+Black metallic Rally Stripes Crush+20" Gloss Black Alloys+Ceramic White Interior Accent Trim PKG+Sunroof+Navigation+Heads Up Display (HUD)+Apple CarPlay & Android Auto+Rear Cross Traffic Radar+Rear Park Sensors+Blind Spot Monitor+Lane Change Alert+Forward Collision Alert+Power Leather Heated & Cooled Seats+Rear View Camera (HD)+10 Speed Automatic Transmission+Many More Features+Balance of Chevrolet Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty. 5 Years or 100,000 KMs

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Lease Return
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
CLEAN CARFAX
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
