Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1712596751
  2. 1712596757
  3. 1712596762
  4. 1712596767
  5. 1712596772
  6. 1712596779
  7. 1712596790
  8. 1712596795
  9. 1712596799
  10. 1712596808
  11. 1712596812
  12. 1712596816
  13. 1712596826
  14. 1712596831
  15. 1712596836
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 2GNAXVEX0K6209064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Cadillac CTS RUNS GREAT**NAVI**LOADED**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Cadillac CTS RUNS GREAT**NAVI**LOADED**AS IS SPECIAL 269,423 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE**LEATHER**PANO ROOF**2.0T**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE**LEATHER**PANO ROOF**2.0T**CERTIFIED 184,613 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV*BACKUP CAM*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 147KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Nissan NV200 SV*BACKUP CAM*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 147KMS*CERTIFIED 147,145 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox