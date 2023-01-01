Menu
2019 Ford Transit

100,873 KM

Details Features

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,873KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYE1ZMXKKA84111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 100,873 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT**RUNS DRIVES WELL*STOW N GO*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT**RUNS DRIVES WELL*STOW N GO*AS IS SPECIAL 321,354 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi A8 4.2 V8**RUNS GREAT**ONLY 193KMS**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Audi A8 4.2 V8**RUNS GREAT**ONLY 193KMS**AS IS SPECIAL 193,030 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL**ONLY 179KMS**V6**NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL**ONLY 179KMS**V6**NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED 179,271 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Ford Transit