$21,988+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
2019 GMC Savana
Location
Melrose Garage
21160 Vanneck Road, London, ON N6H 5L2
519-670-3728
Sale
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1GTW7AFP0K1155810
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Divider, Ladder rack, and 2 year warranty included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
2019 GMC Savana