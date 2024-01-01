Menu
<p>Divider, Ladder rack, and 2 year warranty included.</p>

2019 GMC Savana

0 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

Melrose Garage

21160 Vanneck Road, London, ON N6H 5L2

519-670-3728

Sale

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1GTW7AFP0K1155810

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Divider, Ladder rack, and 2 year warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Melrose Garage

Melrose Garage

21160 Vanneck Road, London, ON N6H 5L2

519-670-XXXX

519-670-3728

519-671-4099 / 519-471-0347
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Melrose Garage

519-670-3728

2019 GMC Savana