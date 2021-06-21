Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Savana

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Cargo 6.0L V8+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Cargo 6.0L V8+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7365377
  • Stock #: SP2425
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG3K1357654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean Carfax! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

2500 Cargo Van 6.0L V8+Rear View Camera+Keyless Entry+Cruise Control+Low Kilometers

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$39,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> -> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2013 Ford Fusion SE+...
 51,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Terrain SLT...
 161,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 3 Series 32...
 39,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory