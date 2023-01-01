$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,579KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9597382
- Stock #: E4531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 151,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic Hatchback or just a Honda Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civic Hatchbacks or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic hatchback
* Finished in Black, makes this Honda look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Cargo Cover
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4