2019 Honda Civic

151,579 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

Hatchback Sport

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

151,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9597382
  • Stock #: E4531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 151,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic Hatchback or just a Honda Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civic Hatchbacks or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic hatchback
* Finished in Black, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Cargo Cover
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

