2019 Hyundai Accent

220,612 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

220,612KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3KPC25A34KE086839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Hyundai Accent