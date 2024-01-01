Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

85,336 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60

Essential

2019 Infiniti QX60

Essential

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

85,336KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5176
  • Mileage 85,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx60 or just a Infiniti Crossover? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Crossovers in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Infiniti Qx60s or similar Crossovers. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx60
* Finished in Black Obsidian, makes this Infiniti look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
SEAT TYPE â€“ BUCKET
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

