2019 Jeep Cherokee

$30,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 2 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636272

10636272 Stock #: OX:7580

OX:7580 VIN: 1C4PJMBXXKD468245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,271 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.