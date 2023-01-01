Menu
2019 Kia Forte

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

LIMITED+Cooled Leather+Adaptive Cruise_CLEANCARFAX

2019 Kia Forte

LIMITED+Cooled Leather+Adaptive Cruise_CLEANCARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052241
  • Stock #: SP3046
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD4KE021707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of Comprehensive KIA Factory Warranty! No Hidden Fees! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

EX LIMITED+Power Leather Heated & Cooled Seats+Navigation+Adaptive Cruise Control+Forward Collision Warning+Blind Spot Monitor+Rear Cross Traffic Radar+Rear View Camera+Lane Keep Assist+Apple & Android Carplay+Heated Seats & Steering Wheel+Kelyless Entry+Balance of KIA Comprehensive Factory Warranty

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$26,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of KIA Comprehensive Factory Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

