Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD+ApplePlay+Heated Seats+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD+ApplePlay+Heated Seats+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1688845148
  2. 1688845151
  3. 1688845154
  4. 1688845158
  5. 1688845164
  6. 1688845169
  7. 1688845178
  8. 1688845187
  9. 1688845193
  10. 1688845199
  11. 1688845206
  12. 1688845212
  13. 1688845216
  14. 1688845220
  15. 1688845226
  16. 1688845232
  17. 1688845240
  18. 1688845247
  19. 1688845253
  20. 1688845261
  21. 1688845267
  22. 1688845273
  23. 1688845279
  24. 1688845286
  25. 1688845292
  26. 1688845298
  27. 1688845306
  28. 1688845310
  29. 1688845316
  30. 1688845325
  31. 1688845329
  32. 1688845332
  33. 1688845335
  34. 1688845340
  35. 1688845346
  36. 1688845351
  37. 1688845358
  38. 1688845362
  39. 1688845365
  40. 1688845369
  41. 1688845372
  42. 1688845376
  43. 1688845381
  44. 1688845384
  45. 1688845387
  46. 1688845392
  47. 1688845395
  48. 1688845399
  49. 1688845403
  50. 1688845406
  51. 1688845409
  52. 1688845413
  53. 1688845416
  54. 1688845419
  55. 1688845423
  56. 1688845429
  57. 1688845435
  58. 1688845438
  59. 1688845442
  60. 1688845452
  61. 1688845456
  62. 1688845460
  63. 1688845463
  64. 1688845467
  65. 1688845470
  66. 1688845473
  67. 1688845479
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159728
  • Stock #: SP3064
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA38KG455315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

LX AWD 2.4L+Rear View Camera+Heated Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Apple Carplay+Android Auto+Bluetooth+Cruise Control

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$23,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Ford Escape SE+...
 97,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX+...
 104,000 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 92,000 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory