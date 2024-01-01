2019 Kia Sorento

Menu
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $21,499</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u style=box-sizing: border-box;>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy KIA Sorento LX AWD</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This KIA Sorento LX AWD: is equipped with: </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Rear View Camera,  Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, & Keyless Push Button Start!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: black;><a style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; color: #dc2626; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p>

2019 Kia Sorento

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA32KG456332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø  Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $21,499

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy KIA Sorento LX AWD

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This KIA Sorento LX AWD: is equipped with: Rear View Camera,  Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, & Keyless Push Button Start!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

