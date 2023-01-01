2019 Maserati Levante

Sale $73,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10547907

10547907 Stock #: N8359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate

