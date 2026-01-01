$21,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,066KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPBDMXK1139059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3563
- Mileage 129,066 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South West Auto Group
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 129,066 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 137,597 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 45,225 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email South West Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-668-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing>
South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2019 Mazda MAZDA3