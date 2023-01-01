$149,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS*NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$149,995
+ taxes & licensing
19,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDABF4CD9JP648879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 19,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is in near new condition most features untouched in new condition with no accidents 2019 Roadtrek Adventurous RS XL Edition fully equipped Solar power all the options check out the following link for more info. Listed at $149995 CAD roughly $110000USD CHEAPEST ON ANY MARKET WITH THIS MILEAGE AND YEAR
https://www.jdpower.com/rvs/2019/roadtrek/rs-adventurous-xl-sprinter/6583266/specs
Equipment includes but not limited to: Spare Tire, Exterior Shower, Macerator Pump, Aluminum Wheels, Solar Panels, Auto Patio Awning, Roof A/C, 3000 Watt Inverter, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Distance Warning System, Dash Information System, Power Windows, Leather Cockpit Seats, GPS Navigation System, Trip Computer and Security System, DVD Player, Home Theater System, LCD TV in Living Area, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave, Solid Surface Countertops. The Floorplan features: Leather Electric Sofa, Removable Dinette Table, Private Bath
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
