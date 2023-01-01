Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Vehicle is in near new condition most features untouched in new condition with no accidents 2019 Roadtrek Adventurous RS XL Edition fully equipped Solar power all the options check out the following link for more info. Listed at $149995 CAD roughly $110000USD CHEAPEST ON ANY MARKET WITH THIS MILEAGE AND YEAR </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>https://www.jdpower.com/rvs/2019/roadtrek/rs-adventurous-xl-sprinter/6583266/specs<br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>Equipment includes but not limited to: Spare Tire, Exterior Shower, Macerator Pump, Aluminum Wheels, Solar Panels, Auto Patio Awning, Roof A/C, 3000 Watt Inverter, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Distance Warning System, Dash Information System, Power Windows, Leather Cockpit Seats, GPS Navigation System, Trip Computer and Security System, DVD Player, Home Theater System, LCD TV in Living Area, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave, Solid Surface Countertops. The Floorplan features: Leather Electric Sofa, Removable Dinette Table, Private Bath<br></div>

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

19,555 KM

Details Description Features

$149,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS*NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS*NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700429982
  2. 1700429982
  3. 1700429982
  4. 1700429982
  5. 1700429982
  6. 1700429982
  7. 1700429982
  8. 1700429982
  9. 1700429982
  10. 1700429982
  11. 1700429982
  12. 1700429982
  13. 1700429982
  14. 1700429982
  15. 1700429982
  16. 1700429982
  17. 1700429982
  18. 1700429982
  19. 1700429982
  20. 1700429982
  21. 1700429982
  22. 1700429982
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
19,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDABF4CD9JP648879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 19,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is in near new condition most features untouched in new condition with no accidents 2019 Roadtrek Adventurous RS XL Edition fully equipped Solar power all the options check out the following link for more info. Listed at $149995 CAD roughly $110000USD CHEAPEST ON ANY MARKET WITH THIS MILEAGE AND YEAR 

https://www.jdpower.com/rvs/2019/roadtrek/rs-adventurous-xl-sprinter/6583266/specs


Equipment includes but not limited to: Spare Tire, Exterior Shower, Macerator Pump, Aluminum Wheels, Solar Panels, Auto Patio Awning, Roof A/C, 3000 Watt Inverter, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Distance Warning System, Dash Information System, Power Windows, Leather Cockpit Seats, GPS Navigation System, Trip Computer and Security System, DVD Player, Home Theater System, LCD TV in Living Area, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave, Solid Surface Countertops. The Floorplan features: Leather Electric Sofa, Removable Dinette Table, Private Bath

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2000 GMC Savana for sale in London, ON
2000 GMC Savana 160,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SR*BLACK ON BLACK*LEATHER*LOADED*ONLY 56KMS* for sale in London, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra SR*BLACK ON BLACK*LEATHER*LOADED*ONLY 56KMS* 56,566 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT*WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE*BRAUN ABILITY*ONLY 10KM for sale in London, ON
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT*WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE*BRAUN ABILITY*ONLY 10KM 10,558 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter