2019 Nissan Kicks

70,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU4KL532137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE Apperance PKG AWD+GPS+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE Apperance PKG AWD+GPS+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX 133,000 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD+ApplePlay+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats for sale in London, ON
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD+ApplePlay+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats 123,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima SV+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Altima SV+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX 142,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

