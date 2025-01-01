Menu
2019 RAM 1500

125,000 KM

$42,499

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

LIMITED 5.7L V8+Pano Roof+Adaptive Cruise+NewTires

12124638

2019 RAM 1500

LIMITED 5.7L V8+Pano Roof+Adaptive Cruise+NewTires

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT8KN890194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX 117,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD Special Ed+Roof+Leather+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD Special Ed+Roof+Leather+CLEAN CARFAX 40,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT+New Tires+Collision WARN+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT+New Tires+Collision WARN+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX 58,000 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
Directions Website Inventory
$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 RAM 1500