Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Top Condition

