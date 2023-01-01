Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

180,000 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Quad Cab 6 PASS+Camera+Bluetooth+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Quad Cab 6 PASS+Camera+Bluetooth+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1702506622
  2. 1702506621
  3. 1702506620
  4. 1702506622
  5. 1702506622
  6. 1702506621
  7. 1702506623
  8. 1702506623
  9. 1702506622
  10. 1702506620
  11. 1702506609
  12. 1702506613
  13. 1702506622
  14. 1702506621
  15. 1702506621
  16. 1702506622
  17. 1702506622
  18. 1702506622
  19. 1702506622
  20. 1702506622
  21. 1702506622
  22. 1702506621
  23. 1702506622
  24. 1702506621
  25. 1702506622
  26. 1702506623
  27. 1702506622
  28. 1702506620
  29. 1702506620
  30. 1702506620
  31. 1702506620
  32. 1702506622
  33. 1702506622
  34. 1702506618
  35. 1702506622
  36. 1702506622
  37. 1702506619
  38. 1702506622
  39. 1702506622
  40. 1702506622
  41. 1702506620
  42. 1702506621
  43. 1702506620
  44. 1702506620
  45. 1702506616
  46. 1702506621
  47. 1702506623
  48. 1702506621
  49. 1702506622
  50. 1702506622
  51. 1702506621
  52. 1702506617
  53. 1702506618
  54. 1702506619
  55. 1702506615
  56. 1702506619
  57. 1702506617
  58. 1702506618
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR6FGXKS671761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX 81,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium+Roof+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium+Roof+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX 154,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE ECO+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE ECO+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX 174,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic