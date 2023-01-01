$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST Quad Cab 6 PASS+Camera+Bluetooth+CLEAN CARFAX
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST Quad Cab 6 PASS+Camera+Bluetooth+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR6FGXKS671761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 180,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Motors
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred+New Tires+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX 81,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium+Roof+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX 154,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ECO+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX 174,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Sport Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Motors
519-697-0190
2019 RAM 1500 Classic