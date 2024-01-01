2019 Subaru Forester

Menu
All-In Price: $18,999
SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy Subaru Forester AWD 100+ Vehicles in ONE location Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU! Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! Safety Certificate 200- Point Inspection mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) This Forester AWD is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry! We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190! WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2019 Subaru Forester

123,000 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD+ApplePlay+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD+ApplePlay+Camera+Bluetooth+Heated Seats

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEBC1KH411985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  All-In Price: $18,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Subaru Forester AWD

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Forester AWD is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry! 

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 Subaru Forester