Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>Premium</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>AWD 4dr 2.4L Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Wont Last so Be SMart See Bart</span></p>

2019 Toyota C-HR

226,136 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota C-HR

Premium AWD 4dr 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

Premium AWD 4dr 2.4L

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1711561477
  2. 1711561485
  3. 1711561490
  4. 1711561498
  5. 1711561505
  6. 1711561511
  7. 1711561518
  8. 1711561526
  9. 1711561531
  10. 1711561536
  11. 1711561541
  12. 1711561550
  13. 1711561559
  14. 1711561566
  15. 1711561572
  16. 1711561578
  17. 1711561585
  18. 1711561590
  19. 1711561596
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
226,136KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX5KR072832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium AWD 4dr 2.4L Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Wont Last so Be SMart See Bart

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in London, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto 158,900 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto for sale in London, ON
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto 234,788 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX Luxury 4dr Wgn for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Sedona EX Luxury 4dr Wgn 237,839 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR