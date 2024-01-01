$15,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
Premium AWD 4dr 2.4L
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
226,136KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX5KR072832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,136 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium AWD 4dr 2.4L Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Wont Last so Be SMart See Bart
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
