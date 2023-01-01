Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1698779514
  2. 1698779514
  3. 1698779513
  4. 1698779514
  5. 1698779514
  6. 1698779514
  7. 1698779514
  8. 1698779514
  9. 1698779514
  10. 1698779514
  11. 1698779513
  12. 1698779510
  13. 1698779513
  14. 1698779512
  15. 1698779500
  16. 1698779514
  17. 1698779514
  18. 1698779513
  19. 1698779512
  20. 1698779514
  21. 1698779514
  22. 1698779513
  23. 1698779514
  24. 1698779513
  25. 1698779514
  26. 1698779514
  27. 1698779514
  28. 1698779514
  29. 1698779513
  30. 1698779513
  31. 1698779512
  32. 1698779513
  33. 1698779513
  34. 1698779511
  35. 1698779512
  36. 1698779512
  37. 1698779514
  38. 1698779512
  39. 1698779513
  40. 1698779513
  41. 1698779513
  42. 1698779514
  43. 1698779514
  44. 1698779511
  45. 1698779512
  46. 1698779514
  47. 1698779513
  48. 1698779508
  49. 1698779510
  50. 1698779514
  51. 1698779512
  52. 1698779513
  53. 1698779514
  54. 1698779511
  55. 1698779512
  56. 1698779513
  57. 1698779514
  58. 1698779513
  59. 1698779513
  60. 1698779510
  61. 1698779512
  62. 1698779512
  63. 1698779512
  64. 1698779512
  65. 1698779514
  66. 1698779510
  67. 1698779511
  68. 1698779509
  69. 1698779510
  70. 1698779510
  71. 1698779510
  72. 1698779512
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610232
  • Stock #: SP3236
  • VIN: 3VWE57BUXKM147505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP3236
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $23,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Jetta R-LINE

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Volkswagen Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Jetta R-Line is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  This Jetta is in Excellent Condition!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CLEAN CARFAX
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 5,000 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 82,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 84,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory