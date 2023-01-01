Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

107,398 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

S

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
107,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10374183
  • Stock #: E4904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4904
  • Mileage 107,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Tiguan or just a Volkswagen Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Tiguans or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Tiguan
* Finished in Black, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WINDOWS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
CameraCruise
EntryPower
SeatsKeyless
Air ConditioningBackup
ControlHeated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 107,398 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S
 160,293 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300 S
 128,905 KM
$29,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory