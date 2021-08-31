Menu
2020 Dodge Challenger

13,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT Premium Plus+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT Premium Plus+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767033
  • Stock #: SP2584
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG7LH121100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Accident Free! Balance of Dodge Comprehensive Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates @ 2.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C. NO HIDDEN FEES!

**This vehicle is eligible for a guaranteed rate of 2.99%. Open 90 Months Term**

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORT MOTORS.CA/FINANCING

SXT Premium Plus+Power Memory Heated & Cooled Leather Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Driver's Assistance PKG (Adaptive Cruise Control+Forward Collision Warning+ParkSense+Blind Spot Monitor+Hill Assist)+Xenon Lights+Sunroof+2 Keys+Engine Remote Start+Tinted Windows+Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$44,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

->BALANCE OF DODGE COMPREHENSIVE FACTORY WARRANTY

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
ONE OWNER
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
CLEAN CARFAX
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Top Condition

