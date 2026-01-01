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APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwills . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwills, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

2020 Dodge Durango

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT, CLEAN CARFAX, POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA!

Watch This Vehicle
14136094

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT, CLEAN CARFAX, POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,000KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG2LC433576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Shade Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14647
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

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(519) 702-7290

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2020 Dodge Durango