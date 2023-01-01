Menu
2020 Ford Escape

75,400 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

519-455-4227

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD NAV LEATHER ROOF WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9



+ taxes & licensing

75,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744688
  • Stock #: FS:16100
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H66LUB32445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,400 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD NAV LEATHER LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

