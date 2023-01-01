$42,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 8 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10278369

10278369 Stock #: OX:7328

OX:7328 VIN: 1FTFW1E51LKD20942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,821 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.