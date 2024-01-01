$57,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 250
T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD.LADDER RACKS,SHELV
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
29,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C83LKA58005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 29,827 KM
Vehicle Description
T250.148 inch w/base.medium roof.ladder racks.ranger shelves,drawers.bins.ready to go to work.running boards.rear cargo devider.blue tooth.camera.no glass in doors.former comercial use.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
