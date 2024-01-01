2020 Ford Transit 250

Menu
<p>T250.148 inch w/base.medium roof.ladder racks.ranger shelves,drawers.bins.ready to go to work.running boards.rear cargo devider.blue tooth.camera.no glass in doors.former comercial use.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

29,827 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C83LKA58005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 29,827 KM

Vehicle Description

T250.148 inch w/base.medium roof.ladder racks.ranger shelves,drawers.bins.ready to go to work.running boards.rear cargo devider.blue tooth.camera.no glass in doors.former comercial use.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
