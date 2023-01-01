$48,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2020 GMC Savana 2500
2020 GMC Savana 2500
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
44,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10125069
- Stock #: 268255
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG2L1268255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 44,443 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
135 inch w/base.6.0 ltr.V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.rear cargo devider.rear camera.former daily rental.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6