2020 GMC Savana 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 5 2 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10200519

10200519 Stock #: 265240

265240 VIN: 1GTW7AFG7L1265240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 40,529 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé en location à la journée.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer WiFi Hotspot Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

