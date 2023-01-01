2020 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,599 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10520340

10520340 Stock #: SP3213

SP3213 VIN: KMHD84LF2LU110140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

