Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun+Safety+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun+Safety+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1681926399
  2. 1681926405
  3. 1681926411
  4. 1681926418
  5. 1681926425
  6. 1681926432
  7. 1681926440
  8. 1681926447
  9. 1681926453
  10. 1681926460
  11. 1681926471
  12. 1681926480
  13. 1681926487
  14. 1681926492
  15. 1681926498
  16. 1681926510
  17. 1681926517
  18. 1681926524
  19. 1681926530
  20. 1681926537
  21. 1681926544
  22. 1681926550
  23. 1681926557
  24. 1681926566
  25. 1681926572
  26. 1681926580
  27. 1681926587
  28. 1681926594
  29. 1681926601
  30. 1681926607
  31. 1681926614
  32. 1681926621
  33. 1681926627
  34. 1681926633
  35. 1681926640
  36. 1681926646
  37. 1681926652
  38. 1681926658
  39. 1681926664
  40. 1681926670
  41. 1681926680
  42. 1681926688
  43. 1681926694
  44. 1681926701
  45. 1681926705
  46. 1681926709
  47. 1681926713
  48. 1681926717
  49. 1681926722
  50. 1681926726
  51. 1681926731
  52. 1681926735
  53. 1681926738
  54. 1681926742
  55. 1681926746
  56. 1681926750
  57. 1681926754
  58. 1681926757
  59. 1681926761
  60. 1681926765
  61. 1681926769
  62. 1681926773
  63. 1681926777
  64. 1681926781
  65. 1681926785
  66. 1681926790
  67. 1681926794
  68. 1681926800
  69. 1681926807
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852014
  • Stock #: SP3022
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4LU973201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 5.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Preferred W/Sun & Safety+4 Brand New All Season Tires+Tinted Windows+LED Lights (White)+Safety PKG (Lane Keep Assist+Rear Cross Traffic Radar+Blind Spot Monitors+Attention Assist)+Cruise Control+2 Keys+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Apple CarPlay+Android Auto

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$25,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> 4 Brand New Tires 

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Ford Explorer L...
 83,000 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XL...
 67,000 KM
$31,349 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 Xdrive+C...
 173,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory