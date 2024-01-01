Menu
One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,999 London, ON, N5Y 3L5 100+ Vehicles in ONE location Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU! We will help you rebuild! Top Dollar Values! Excellent Coverage! Safety Certificate 200- Point Inspection 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty Balance of KIA Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter Free Carfax History Verified Report 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Rear View Camera,Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Leather Seats, & Heated Leather Steering Wheel! This Forte has 4 Brand New All Season Tires WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2020 Kia Forte

48,000 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

LX+New Tires+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEANCARFAX

2020 Kia Forte

LX+New Tires+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEANCARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD8LE197346

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy KIA Forte

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of KIA Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This KIA Forte is equipped with: Rear View Camera,Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Leather Seats, & Heated Leather Steering Wheel!

Ø  This Forte has 4 Brand New All Season Tires

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
ONE OWNER
Accident Free
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2020 Kia Forte