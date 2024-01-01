2020 Kia Forte

Menu
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u style=box-sizing: border-box;>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy KIA Forte</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 7pt; line-height: 18.6667px; color: #3e414f;> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Balance of KIA Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This KIA Forte is equipped with: </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Rear View Camera,Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Leather Seats, & Heated Leather Steering Wheel!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: black;><a style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; color: #dc2626; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p>

2020 Kia Forte

47,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

LX+Camera+APPLEPLAY+HEATED STEERING+CLEANCARFAX

2020 Kia Forte

LX+Camera+APPLEPLAY+HEATED STEERING+CLEANCARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD8LE158594

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Ø  Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy KIA Forte

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of KIA Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This KIA Forte is equipped with: Rear View Camera,Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Leather Seats, & Heated Leather Steering Wheel!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2020 Kia Forte