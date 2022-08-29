2020 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9310825

9310825 Stock #: SP2905

SP2905 VIN: 3KPF24AD3LE198162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # SP2905

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers ONE OWNER Accident Free Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

